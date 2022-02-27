Ted Evans
ORE CITY — Mr. Ted Evans, 85, Ore City, passed away February 24, 2022 in Longview. Born in Claremore, OK. on July 27, 1936. Service Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. - at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home of Diana, visitation 1hr prior. Rock Hill Cemetery in Beckville.
