Terence Lee Cuba
LONGVIEW — Funeral Service for Terrence Cuba, 57, of Longview, will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 5, 2022 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Interment will follow at Jordan Valley Memorial Park. Viewing will be Monday, 1-6 p.m. April 4, 2022 at the funeral home. Mr. Cuba was born May 13, 1964 and passed March 31, 2022 in Longview.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.