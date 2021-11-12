Teresia Laverne Lewis
CARTHAGE-Funeral services for Teresia Lewis will be held on Saturday, November 13, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. at the First Assembly of God in Christ CR 110 in Carthage, Texas. Viewing from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. on Saturday at First Assembly of God in Christ Church. Burial will follow at Pleasant Hill cemetery in Tenaha. Repast will be at the Carthage Civic Center.
Ms. Lewis was born on March 25, 1962 and passed away November 8, 2021.
