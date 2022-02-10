Teressa Dixon Brown
LONGVIEW — Graveside service for Teressa Dixon Brown, 63, of Longview, 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Sweet Home Cemetery (Dixon Cemetery). Viewing, Friday, February 11, 2022, 1 - 6 p.m., at Craig Funeral Home. Mrs. Brown was born August 16, 1958 in Fort Worth, and died February 1, 2022.
