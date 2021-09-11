Terrie Lee Durden
JEFFERSON — Services for Terrie Lee Durden, 51, of Jefferson, Texas will be 11AM Saturday, September 11, 2021 at the Texas Louisiana Baptist Assoc. Bldg. in Marshall, Texas. Burial will follow at Coverson Cemetery in Jefferson, Texas under the direction of Lewis & Walker Funeral Home. Terrie was born September 13, 1969 and passed away September 4, 2021.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.