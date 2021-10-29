Terry Beth Paredes
JEFFERSON — Terry Beth Sims Paredes, 71, passed away on October 23, 2021. Terry spent her life always giving to others much more than she ever asked in return. She was the head of her family in so many ways. Terry devoted her life to God and her family. The service will be held on Saturday, at 2:00 PM at Sunset Memorial Park.
Visitation: Saturday, at 1:00 PM at Croley Funeral Home.
