Terry Elliott
FORT WORTH — Funeral services for Mr. Terry Elliott, 75, of Fort Worth, will be 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bridges Cemetery. Visitation, 6-8 p.m., Friday, September 3, 2021 at the funeral home. Mr. Elliott passed away August 31, 2021. He was born February 14, 1946.
