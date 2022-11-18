Terry Eugene Arden
KILGORE, TEXAS — Memorial services for Terry Arden, 66 of Mineola, formerly of Kilgore will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 19, 2022 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Pastor Travis Arden officiating. Mr. Arden was born on July 28, 1956 in Kilgore, Texas and passed away on October 30, 2022 at his residence.
