Terry Jean - Uetrecht - Gower
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Mrs. Terry Gower, 69, of Longview, will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Stanmore Chapel. Interment will follow at Grable Cemetery, Longview. Viewing will be 2-7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Mrs. Gower was born February 7, 1952. She passed January 14, 2022.
