Terry Lonnell Dunn, Sr.
KILGORE, TX — Funeral services for Terry Dunn, Sr. will be on Aug. 6, 2022 at 11 a.m. at New Birth Fellowship. Interment to follow at New Hope Cemetery. Viewing on Aug. 5, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru or walk-up. Terry was born 6/12/1961 in Longview and died on 7/26/2022.
