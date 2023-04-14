Tessa Deann Bridges
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Service for Tessa Bridges 24 will be VISITATION Friday April 14, 2023, 2: PM to 6: PM Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Funeral Home; a full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
