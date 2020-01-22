LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Thelma Lee Beall, 91, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New White Oak Cemetery. Interment, New White Oak Cemetery. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mrs. Beall was born May 19, 1928, in Glenwood and died January 18, 2020.
Thelma Lee Beall
LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for Thelma Lee Beall, 91, of Longview, 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020, at New White Oak Cemetery. Interment, New White Oak Cemetery. Arrangements by Croley Funeral Home, Gladewater. Mrs. Beall was born May 19, 1928, in Glenwood and died January 18, 2020.
