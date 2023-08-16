Thelma “Polly” Holt
LINDEN — Services for Thelma ‘Polly” Pauline Holt, 90, of Longview, will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 17, 2023 at Linden Methodist Church. Burial to follow at Linden Cemetery, under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Linden. There will be a time of visitation starting one hour prior to the service. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
