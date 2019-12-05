MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Theodis “Buddy” Lane, 92, of Marshall, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Ebenezer Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Lewis Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Lane was born July 13, 1927, in Marshall, and died November 30, 2019.
