Theodis Wilborn
MARSHALL — Memorial services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 4:00 p.m., Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex. Interment with military honors will be at Dallas-Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Mr. Wilborn was born February 21, 1935, and died January 23, 2022.
