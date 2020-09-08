ORE CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Theresa Deshotel, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Interment, Ore City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Ore City. Ms. Deshotel was born November 8, 1930, and died September 6, 2020.
Theresa Deshotel
ORE CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Theresa Deshotel, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Interment, Ore City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Ore City. Ms. Deshotel was born November 8, 1930, and died September 6, 2020.
ORE CITY — Funeral services are scheduled for Theresa Deshotel, of Pittsburg, 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 9, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Chapel. Interment, Ore City Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, September 7, 2020, at Reeder-Davis Funeral Home. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis Funeral Home, Ore City. Ms. Deshotel was born November 8, 1930, and died September 6, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Regular customer at Longview convenience store wins $5M on scratch-off lottery ticket
- Home invasion incident in Longview neighborhood concerns residents
- East Texas paramedic with COVID-19 hospitalized for weeks, on ventilator
- Keeping facemasks in car? Don’t hang them on rearview mirror, agency warns
- Construction begins on Longview Skate Park
- Longview EMS hit hard by COVID-19 since pandemic began, but don't blame job
- 'It's a technology war': East Texas law enforcement combats gas pump skimmers
- Trump boat rallies planned this weekend at East Texas lakes
- Longview man competes on ABC game show 'Holey Moley'
- As pandemic pushes people outdoors, Longview bike shop benefits
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.