Thomas Davis Stoker
HOUSTON — Memorial services are scheduled for 12:00 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Grand Way Church of Christ in Marshall, TX. Services are entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home of Marshall, TX. Mr. Stoker was born October 16, 1998 and departed this earthly life into eternal rest on June 9, 2022.
