Thomas Franklin Mobbs
LONGVIEW — Graveside service for Mr. Mobbs will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Grace Hill Cemetery. Thomas Franklin Mobbs of Longview, TX passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Thomas was born on December 15, 1939.
