LINDEN — Memorial services are scheduled for Thomas “Tom” Ford Goller, Jr., 78, of Linden, 10 a.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at Reeder-Davis. Arrangements by Reeder-Davis, Linden. Mr. Goller, Jr. was born September 3, 1942, in New Orleans, LA, and died October 27, 2020.
Thomas “Tom” Ford Goller, Jr.
