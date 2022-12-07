Tiencey “T-9-C” Ray Knoble
HARLETON — Tiencey “T-9-C” Knoble, 72, passed away Friday, December 2, 2022 in Harleton. A Celebration of T-9-C’s Life will be 10 am, Thursday, December 8, 2022 at Oak Grave Baptist Church in Harleton. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
