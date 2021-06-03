Tiffany Nicole Johnson
MARSHALL, TEXAS — Funeral Service for Tiffany Johnson,38, will be held 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Peoples Legacy Annex. Viewing will be Friday June 4, 2021 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4-7 PM. Interment will be at Hunter Cemetery. Tiffany was born December 6, 1982 and died May 28, 2021. Arrangements entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home.
