Timothy Allen Crane
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration funeral service for Timothy Allen Crane will be held on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. in the Cammack Family Chapel. A visitation will be held on Thursday, August 4, 2022 from 6-8 p.m. A complete obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
