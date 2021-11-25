Timothy Justin Byrd
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Timothy Justin Byrd will be held at Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Longview on Saturday, November 27 at 2 PM. Mr. Byrd was born on July 4, 1986 and passed away on November 4, 2021.
