Tina Bynum
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Tina Bynum, 58, were held Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Hughes Springs Missionary Baptist Church under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. She was born December 17, 1964, and passed away April 26, 2023. An online guestbook can be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.
