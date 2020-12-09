MARSHALL — Memorial services are scheduled for Tom Mapps, Jr., 71, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Mapps, Jr. was born February 25, 1949, in Marshall, and died December 5, 2020.
Tom Mapps, Jr.
