DALLAS — Funeral services are scheduled for Tommie Brady, 93, of Laneville, 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Lakewood Memorial Park. Visitation, 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Brady was born April 17, 1926, in Reklaw, and died December 24, 2019.
Tommie Brady
