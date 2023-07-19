Tommie Jack Perry
CHURCH HILL — Funeral services for Tommie Jack (TJ) Perry, 84, of Church Hill, will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023 at Church Hill Methodist Church with Rev. David Luckert officiating. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery under the direction of Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home of Henderson. Visitation will be from 12:00 p.m. - service time at the church.
