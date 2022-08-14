Tommie Louise Stuart
TYLER — Funeral services for Mrs. Tommie Stuart, 87, of Tyler, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 13, 2022, at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Lovil Hudson, Jerry Stuart and Zach Springer officiating. Burial will follow in the Antioch Cemetery under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home. Visitation will be 9-10:00 a.m. Saturday prior to the service.
