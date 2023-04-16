Tommy Arthur McKnight
WHITE OAK — Services for Tommy Arthur McKnight, will be 10:00 AM, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Mr. McKnight passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023, at the age of 79. Arrangements by East Texas Funeral Home. A complete obituary can be found at www.easttexasfuneral.com.
