Tommy Humphries
JEFFERSON — A memorial service for Mr. Tommy Humphries, 58, of Jefferson, Texas will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Downs Funeral Home. Mr. Humphries was born on May 18, 1962 and passed away on March 7, 2021.
