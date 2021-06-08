Tommy Lee Carraway
LONGVIEW — Funeral services will be 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Stanmore Funeral Chapel. Viewing will be 1:00 p.m. -3:30 p.m. before the funeral services begin. Mr. Carraway was born December 14, 1952 and passed May 28, 2021.
