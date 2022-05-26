Tommy Lee Finch
FT. WORTH — Memorial Services for Tommy Lee Finch, 74, formerly of Longview, will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Willie Mae Craig Chapel, located in Craig Funeral Home. Mr. Finch was born May 24, 1947 in Longview, and died May 23, 2022.
