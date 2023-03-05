Tommy Ray Seale
LONGVIEW — Tommy Ray Seale, 77, of Longview, passed away on February 28, 2023. Services will take place at Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 9, 2023 from 6-8pm and a service will be held Friday, March 10, 2023 at 10am. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
