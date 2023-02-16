Viewing from 1 pm until 6 pm Wednesday at D & D All Faith Chapel Gladewater.
Tony Lakeith McCowin
KILGORE — Service For Tony Lakeith McCowin 50, Kilgore will be at 11 O’clock Thursday at St. John Baptist Church in Kilgore. Burial will follow in St. John Cemetery. Dearion & Davis Funeral Parlor is in charge of arrangements.
