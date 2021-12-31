Tony Mack Smith
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Tony Mack Smith, 67, of Hughes Springs will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 31, 2021 at Cross Roads Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bradfield Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. There will be a time of visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
