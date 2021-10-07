Tracie Lynn Karl
LONGVIEW — Funeral services for Tracie Lynn Karl, 59, of Longview will be held 2:00 PM Monday, October 11, 2021 at Pine Tree Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Karl was born June 29, 1962 in Longview and passed away October 4, 2021.
