AVINGER — Tracy Kent Biddy, 62, of Avinger passed away 12-23-2021. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. 1-8-2022 at Hickory Hill Baptist Church, 125 Main Street, Avinger, Texas 75630 with James Duncan and Danny Ray Biddy officiating. On-line condolences may be made at www.meadowbrookfh.com.
