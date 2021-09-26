Travis Sheridan
LONGVIEW — Graveside services for Travis will be 2pm, Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Lakeview Memorial Gardens, Longview. Viewing will be 6pm-8pm Monday, September 27, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home, Longview. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. He was born October 26, 1968 and died September 24, 2021
