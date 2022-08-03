Triniva Newman
LONGVIEW — Memorial services for Trivina will be held in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Friday, August 5 at 10 am. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Trivina was born January 16, 1974 and she passed away on July 26, 2022.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.