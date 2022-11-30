Troy Downs
AVINGER — A memorial service for Troy J. Downs, II (T.J.), 36, of Avinger, Texas, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 3, 2022, at First Baptist Church of Avinger. T.J. was born on September 4, 1986, in Linden, Texas to Troy J. Downs, Sr. and Susan Dishaw Downs and passed away on September 13, 2022, in North Glenn, Colorado. www.downsfuneralhome.com
