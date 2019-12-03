GILMER — Funeral services are scheduled for Troy Leon (Buddy) Taylor, 79, of Lindale, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at McWhorter Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, Chilton Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at McWhorter Funeral Home. Arrangements by McWhorter Funeral Home, Gilmer. Mr. Taylor was born July 25, 1940, in Gilmer, and died November 30, 2019.
