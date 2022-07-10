Tu Rye Beene
LONGVIEW — Tu Rye Beene, 71 of Longview, Texas passed away on Tuesday, July, 5, 2022. She was born to her loving parents on October 16, 1950 in Korea. Tu Rye Beene is survived by her husband, Gerard Beene; son, Mike Beene; daughter, Abigail Russell and husband, Jason; and four grandchildren, Jacob and Megan Russell and Jonathan and Joseph Beene.
