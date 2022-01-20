Valentin Camilo
LONGVIEW — Valentin Camilo was born October 28, 2002 and passed away on January 18, 2022. A Funeral Mass for Valentin will be held Saturday, January 22 at 2 pm at St. Mary’s Catholic Church with a Rosary to begin 30 minutes prior to the service. A visitation will be held the night before at Rader Funeral Home in Longview between 6 and 8 pm .
