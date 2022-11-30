Vallie Mae Allen
CARTHAGE — Funeral service for Mrs. Vallie Mae Allen, 96 of Carthage, will be held on Friday, December 2nd, 2022, at 2:00 PM at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel in Carthage, Texas with Pastor Rusty Livingston officiating. The visitation will be held one hour prior to the service and a private burial will follow at Shady Grove Cemetery immediately after.
