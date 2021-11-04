Vanessa Loraine Powell
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Vanessa Loraine Powell White born December 6, 1975 in Longview, Texas will be VISITATION Friday Nov. 5, 2021 3: PM to 7: PM FUNERAL SERVICE Saturday Nov. 6, 2021 11:00 AM Bethel Baptist Church 323 Court St. Longview, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.