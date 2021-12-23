Varena Hegar
TROUP — Funeral services for Varena Hegar will be at 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup, with Reverend Chuck Warnock officiating. Burial will follow at Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup.
Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., Monday, December 27, 2021, prior to the service.
