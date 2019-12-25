MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Vera Nichols Wilson, 95, of Marshall, 2 p.m. Thursday, December 26, 2019, at The Little Chapel by the Lake at Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Interment, Colonial Gardens Cemetery. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Wilson was born June 3, 1924, in Shelby County, and died December 23, 2019.
Vera Nichols Wilson
