Verda Gillstrap Allen
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Ms. Verda Mae Allen will be 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church in Daingerfield. Burial will follow at Daingerfield Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Family will receive friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday evening at the funeral home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.