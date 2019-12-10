PITTSBURG — Funeral services are scheduled for Vernon Holcomb, 81, of Pittsburg, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church Pittsburg. Arrangements by Erman Smith Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mr. Holcomb was born December 1, 1938, in Holly Springs Community, Camp County, and died December 8, 2019.
Vernon Holcomb
PITTSBURG — Funeral services are scheduled for Vernon Holcomb, 81, of Pittsburg, 10 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Pittsburg. Interment, Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at First Baptist Church Pittsburg. Arrangements by Erman Smith Funeral Home, Pittsburg. Mr. Holcomb was born December 1, 1938, in Holly Springs Community, Camp County, and died December 8, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.