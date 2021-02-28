Vernon Mosley
LONGVIEW — Vernon Mosley, 89, passed away 2-25-2021 in Longview. He was born 2-11-1932. Funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday 3-3-21 at Woodland Hills Baptist Church. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday 3-2-21 at Lakeview Funeral Home. To view the full obit visit lakeviewfh.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- 'Game changer': Gap Inc. to build $140-million facility in Longview
- Lawsuit against Longview doctor charged with child sex crimes expanded
- Abbott weighs lifting mask mandate
- Housing projects aim to 'grow' South Longview
- Matthew McConaughey to help Texans long-term after winter storm
- Longview Regional Medical Center names new CEO
- LEDCO, city, county, LISD to consider negotiations for 'Project Double'
- Asbury House in Longview gets new executive director
- Police Beat: Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021
- Volleyball community mourns the loss of longtime Hallsville coach Bell
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.